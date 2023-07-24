Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

PM traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $97.74. 485,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,567. The firm has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

