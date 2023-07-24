Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.50. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.