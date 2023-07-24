PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.70 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PHX. TheStreet lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. 8,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth about $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 42.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 54,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

