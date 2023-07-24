Piper Sandler Boosts BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target to $82.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BancFirst Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ BANF opened at $98.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. BancFirst has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 38.23%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Goyne bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

