Piper Sandler Boosts BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target to $82.00

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2023

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BancFirst Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ BANF opened at $98.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. BancFirst has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 38.23%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other news, Director Joe Goyne bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

