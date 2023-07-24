Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $376.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.68. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

