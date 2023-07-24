Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.1% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $154.90 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.87.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

