Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,924,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,333,000 after buying an additional 50,315 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 421,471 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

