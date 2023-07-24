Pocket Network (POKT) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $29.19 million and $84,635.02 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

