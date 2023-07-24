Polymath (POLY) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $125.62 million and approximately $150,360.57 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00305242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013545 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13743004 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $66,631.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

