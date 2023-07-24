Populous Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Populous has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $195,349.19 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

