Praetorian Capital Management LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Praetorian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Delek US accounts for about 1.4% of Praetorian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Praetorian Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,849,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after acquiring an additional 303,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after acquiring an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Delek US Trading Up 2.2 %

Delek US stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.13. 393,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.



