Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$117.44.
PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Shares of TSE PBH traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,134. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$77.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$102.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.25%.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
