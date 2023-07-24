Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stake Lifted by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Primis Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 1.81% of Primis Financial worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 88,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.79. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

