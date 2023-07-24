QUASA Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $172.20 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152203 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $986.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

