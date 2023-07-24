Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Insider Activity

Radian Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.48. 108,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Radian Group Profile



Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

