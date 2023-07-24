Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.85. 115,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,660. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.24.

Insider Activity

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. The business had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,197,844.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

