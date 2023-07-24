Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $15.47

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $15.78. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 3,182,887 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $155,773.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $45,224.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,549,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,427,626.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,992. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,005,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 960,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 510,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

