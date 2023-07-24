Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 905 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after acquiring an additional 334,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

