Redmond Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

