Redmond Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. 465,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,662. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

