Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.48. 2,914,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,554,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.43 and its 200-day moving average is $190.94.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,684 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

