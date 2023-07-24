Redmond Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Crown Castle by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after acquiring an additional 451,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.04. 1,799,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.22 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.