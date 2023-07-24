Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,487 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,150. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $224.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.31 and its 200-day moving average is $181.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

