Redmond Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Adeia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth about $14,625,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth about $9,426,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth about $7,540,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth $1,265,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 98,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.93 million. Adeia had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a positive return on equity of 21.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Adeia’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

