Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $233.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,374. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $235.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.27.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

