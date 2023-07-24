Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 1.6% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 60,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 247.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 1.9 %

Copart stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 583,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

