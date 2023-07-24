Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 24th (AA, ABR, ACAZF, ARGX, ASOMY, AXP, BKI, CMEIF, COMM, CTAS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 24th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.50.

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $570.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $480.00.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $149.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $172.00.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $550.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $540.00.

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $10.73 target price on the stock.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $255.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $195.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $265.00.

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $142.00.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $109.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating.

