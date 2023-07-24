Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.53 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $109.53 million and $4.77 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,600,000,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

