Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 161,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 211,532 shares.The stock last traded at $16.01 and had previously closed at $15.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Resources Connection Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $546.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 70.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

