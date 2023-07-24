Reviewing Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00 MoneyLion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 81.99%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.53%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -186.19% -15.91% -11.75% MoneyLion -51.63% -47.76% -11.40%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Bitfarms and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 2.68 -$260.73 million ($1.19) -1.46 MoneyLion $340.74 million 0.32 -$189.07 million ($24.11) -0.52

MoneyLion has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyLion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides embedded finance marketplace connecting and matching consumers with real-time, personalized product, and service recommendations through its proprietary integrative technology; and offers creative media and marketing services to clients across industries through its media division. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

