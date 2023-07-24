Reviewing Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) & Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 11.49% 45.01% 15.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million 0.93 -$3.49 million N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill $8.63 billion 6.71 $899.10 million $36.97 56.77

Analyst Ratings

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yoshiharu Global and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 7 19 0 2.73

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus price target of $2,156.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Yoshiharu Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

