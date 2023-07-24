Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 320,000 NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.14% of NuScale Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 74.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 730,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 85,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 143,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. 105,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $30,155.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,912.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, COO Karin Feldman sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $60,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chris Colbert sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $30,155.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,163 shares in the company, valued at $97,912.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,667 shares of company stock worth $1,951,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.