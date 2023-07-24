Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 364.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 1.5% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 273,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 88.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,169 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $126.20. 259,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,465. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

