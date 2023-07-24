Rheos Capital Works Inc. Increases Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. BILL makes up approximately 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of BILL worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BILL by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 6,526.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 819,945 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 457,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,441,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in BILL by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,541,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,975,000 after buying an additional 354,218 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.95. 98,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

