Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $11.02 Million in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.16% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $4,428,670. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $385.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.46 and a 52-week high of $387.41. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.63.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

