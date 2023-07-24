Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 183.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 37,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.41. 21,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,008. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.72.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.73.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.