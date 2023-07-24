Rheos Capital Works Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187,800 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of MU traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.17. 1,997,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,552,742. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

