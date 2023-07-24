Rheos Capital Works Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 1.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.08. 99,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,225. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

