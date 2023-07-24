Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) PT Lowered to $53.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.43% from the stock’s current price.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of REPX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.95. 27,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $725.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 48.84% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,463.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

