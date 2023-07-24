Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,800

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 7,400 ($96.76) to GBX 6,800 ($88.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.68) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 5,390 ($70.48) price objective (up previously from GBX 5,350 ($69.95)) on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.68) to GBX 6,100 ($79.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.22) to GBX 5,500 ($71.91) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,091.54 ($79.65).

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 47 ($0.61) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5,187 ($67.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,600. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($57.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($83.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,036.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,448.31. The firm has a market cap of £64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($64.34) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($32,171.81). 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

