Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $67.12. 1,248,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

