Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 2.10. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

