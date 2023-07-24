Rocket Pool ETH Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,993.29 or 0.06839664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $963.74 million and $1.34 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 483,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,493 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 489,833.63959476 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,015.91081796 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,698,545.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

