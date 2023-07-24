Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Rogers Communications worth $22,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.28. 61,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

