Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $21.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.24. 21,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,259. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.