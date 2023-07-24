Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Price Target to SEK 320

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to SEK 320 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $501.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.12 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

