Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.89.
Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %
Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.