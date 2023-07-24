Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$128.50 to C$135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$135.71.

Shares of TSE RY traded up C$1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$132.53. 942,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,510. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$125.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.73.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0074977 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total transaction of C$515,507.49.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

