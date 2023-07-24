Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $176,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $176,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,489,750 shares of company stock worth $412,536,075. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

