Sachin Lawande Sells 10,000 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sachin Lawande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00.

Visteon Trading Down 2.3 %

VC traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.85. 308,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visteon by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

